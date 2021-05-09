News / Metro

Shanghai through the eyes of South Korean expat

The 32nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features South Korean expat Shin Hyungkwan, who is the chairman and general manager of Yicai Investment Consulting (Shanghai) Co.
The 32nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features South Korean expat Shin Hyungkwan, who is the chairman and general manager of Yicai Investment Consulting (Shanghai) Co, a platform of Mirae Asset in China.

Shin, who has worked in Shanghai for 13 years,  visited the city back in 2000, and has since witnessed its rapid change, especially the Lujiazui area.

"Ever since the 1990s, China has been the best target country (for investment), which invests into the future by trading time with space,” he said.

Shin said the Global Asset Management Association of Lujiazui has been fully supportive, and communicates with his company smoothly, which is a highly notable part of Shanghai’s business environment.


