Multimedia production base breaks ground in Songjiang District

  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Construction of an entertainment, film and television production base in Songjiang District broke ground today that will be part of Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City.
An artistic rendering of the base

The base is scheduled to begin operation in the second half of 2023.

Construction of an entertainment, film and television production base in Songjiang District broke ground today, as the district leaps forward into the development of Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City with global influence. 

The project covers 10 hectares of land. With an investment of 1.143 billion yuan (US$177 million), the first phase covering 6.4 hectares will comprise eight high-tech studios, multimedia production and webcast bases, as well as supporting facilities. 

It is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2023, helping fuel the development of the film and TV industries in the Yangtze River Delta region. 

The base is financed and operated by STAR Group and Shanghai Canxing Culture and Media. 

It is expected to produce more than 100 TV series, reality shows, advertisements, short videos and other digital content projects every year, and attract 200 to 300 companies in the industry. 

Construction of the base breaks ground today in Songjiang District. 

The base will provide jobs for 5,000 people and train more than 2,000 people in the industry every year. 

"The construction of Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City is in full swing, and the aim is to make the district an integration center of hi-tech films and the television industry, as well as a window for cultural exchanges between domestic and foreign film and television industries," said Zhao Yong, deputy governor of the district.

Film and TV has become one of the district's pillar industries. 

Last year, 707 new companies in the industry were registered in the district, growing 146 percent from a year earlier despite the impact of COVID-19. 

The base is a key Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City project, given its scale and influence. It is expected to inject strong vitality into the construction of the entire Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Televisions City industry chain, said Zhao. 

The district has attracted more than 7,000 companies in the industry, about one-third of the nation's total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
