News / Metro

Songjiang inks deals on 20 projects at investment forum

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Agreements on Songjiang's share of 20 projects valued at 28.11 billion yuan (US$4.29 billion) were signed during the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

Agreements on Songjiang’s share of 20 projects valued at 28.11 billion yuan (US$4.29 billion) were signed during the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference, which was held in the city for the first time on April 7.

The projects cover sectors such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, new materials, new energy, the online new economy, headquarters economy and financial services. Among them, deals on the financial sci-tech park project by the People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China and the G60 digital smart industrial park project by Guoke (Shanghai) Enterprise Development Co were signed on site. Contracts on the other 18 projects, including those of Shanghai Bioligo Biotechnology Co, Shanghai Juntao Science and Technology Co and Von Ardenne Vacuum Equipment Shanghai Co, were signed online.

Also during the conference, the suburban district’s G60 biomedicine industrial base and Lingang-Songjiang Sci-tech City were listed as Shanghai’s unique industrial parks.

Shanghai is to open 14 new industrial parks and will leverage its “five new cities” development strategy to attract investment and boost innovation, city government officials told the conference.

Each of the “five new cities” will build its own brand leveraging their unique strengths.

Songjiang will focus on technological and systematic innovations as it moves toward its goal of integrating urban life and industrial development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     