Half-price tickets for local tourist attractions on May 19

The list includes the iconic Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the 88th floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower, the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium and the Shanghai Tower observatory.

Sixty-nine tourist attractions across Shanghai will offer half-price admission on May 19, China Tourism Day.

The list includes the iconic Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the 88th floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower, the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, the Shanghai Tower observatory, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Zhoupu Flower Sea scenic area, Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Jinshan City Beach.

Parks such as Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Dongping National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Century Park, Shanghai Zoo, Gongqing Forest Park, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Guyi Garden and Gucun Park are also included.

The promotion also covers museums such as the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Shanghai Film Museum, Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Auto Museum.

Watertowns including Fengjing and Zhujiajiao, the former residences of Dr Sun Yat-sen and literary giant Lu Xun, and Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence are also on the list.

Jinjiang Amusement Park, Shanghai Happy Valley and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park will offer the same discount.

A cruise tour on the Huangpu River, which normally costs 120 yuan (US$18.67) and 60 yuan depending on duration, will be half off as well.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm.

Long lines are forecast at some attractions because of the offer, and scenic spots may limit the number of visitors depending on the circumstances, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said, reminding people to avoid peak hours.

It has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.