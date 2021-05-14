News / Metro

Nuts found to protect Asian women's skin

  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
UCLA researchers studied two groups of East Asian women to determine the benefits of eating almonds in increasing their resistance to ultraviolet radiation. 
Research has found that eating nuts can improve Asian women’s resistance to ultraviolet radiation as they contain great amounts of vitamin E, experts said ahead of National Nutrition Week which begins on Monday. 

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles used Californian almonds for their 12-week study with 29 Asian women between 18 and 45 years old split into two groups. One group was give 42 grams of almonds as a snack every day while the other group got 51 grams of biscuits.

The almonds group showed better resistance to UVB rays. The results were published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

“Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which can protect the skin,” said Dr Huang Huiling of Shanghai Huamei Medical Cosmetology Hospital. "Balanced and healthy nutrition benefits not only the body but also the skin."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
