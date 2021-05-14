A German expat's take on local cuisine, sites and history

The 37th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German Werner Gottschalk, vice general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment's Turbine Plant.

The 37th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features German expat Werner Gottschalk, vice general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment's Turbine Plant.

“We like living in Shanghai because you can find whatever you want here,” said Gottschalk.

He said he really enjoys eating Shanghai cuisine, and his favorite restaurant is Ye Olde Station Restaurant in Xujiahui, which was once St Ignatius Convent.

For his friends who visit Shanghai for the first time, Gottschalk encourages them to make the Bund their first stop. He also recommends they go to Xintiandi, where the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held.

“What these people did was quite brave," he said. "They were free spirits who wanted to make China better."