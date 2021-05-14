News / Metro

A German expat's take on local cuisine, sites and history

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
The 37th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German Werner Gottschalk, vice general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment's Turbine Plant.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0

The 37th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features German expat Werner Gottschalk, vice general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment's Turbine Plant.

“We like living in Shanghai because you can find whatever you want here,” said Gottschalk.

He said he really enjoys eating Shanghai cuisine, and his favorite restaurant is Ye Olde Station Restaurant in Xujiahui, which was once St Ignatius Convent.

For his friends who visit Shanghai for the first time, Gottschalk encourages them to make the Bund their first stop. He also recommends they go to Xintiandi, where the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held.

“What these people did was quite brave," he said. "They were free spirits who wanted to make China better."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     