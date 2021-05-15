3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are a family of three Chinese returning from Finland.

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The three patients are two Chinese parents and their son living in Finland. They took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 30.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,658 imported cases, 1,603 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.