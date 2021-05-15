Additional 1-week self-monitoring for overseas returnees

People returning from overseas will have to monitor and report their health condition to their community office for a further week after being quarantined for two weeks.

People returning from overseas will have to monitor and report their health condition to their community office for a further week after being quarantined for two weeks, starting May 16, the city government said yesterday.

They need to measure their temperatures twice a day, avoid non-essential outings, wear masks and refrain from attending any gatherings. At least six nucleic acid tests need to be administered during the two-week quarantine and one-week self-monitoring.

For those coming from or passing through medium-risk areas for coronavirus in China, they are subject to two-week self-monitoring of health conditions and receive two nucleic tests.



They should report to the community office of their residences or hotels within 12 hours of their arrival.

The measures were announced after another round of sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases in China, with five in Anhui, two in Liaoning and three in Beijing.