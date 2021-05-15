National program promotes benefits of breastfeeding

A breastfeeding promotion program began its national tour in Shanghai on Saturday.

The program will launch education and communication with pregnant women and new mothers in cities like Shanghai, Kunming, Chongqing and Nanjing to promote the benefits of breastfeeding.

Donations will also be collected to help premature babies.

Breastfeeding is extremely important for babies’ physical development, intelligent growth and disease prevention. It is also related to health in adulthood.

Studies have found that only 29.2 percent of Chinese babies within 6 months old or younger have total breastfeeding, lower than the 38 percent global level, and lower than the government’s aim of having 50 percent of babies aged 6 months or younger breastfed.

Ti Gong