Final chapter in extraordinary life of writer

Ti Gong

People bid farewell to renowned Chinese writer Ye Yonglie, whose science fiction books are childhood memories for a generation, at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District on Saturday.

Ye died of cancer in Shanghai on May 15 last year at the age of 79.

Ye was a prolific writer leaving behind more than 35 million words in more than 180 works in various genres including science fiction, novels and documentary writing. They have been translated into more than 10 languages.

His most well-known works are “Xiao Lingtong's Travels in the Future” and "One Hundred Thousand Whys," which inspired the imaginations of young readers born between the 1970s and 1990s.

The "One Hundred Thousand Whys" book series co-written by Ye is among the most classic scientific literature for children in China with a total circulation of more than 100 million copies. “Xiao Lingtong's Travels in the Future" is also regarded as one of the most influential children’s science fiction works and more than 4 million copies have been printed since its was published in 1978.

Ye was considered a lighthouse in the sea of knowledge for youngsters.

A monument of Ye has been established at the cemetery, which features his portrait, covers of his works in different periods and a base piled up by books.

Ye's ashes were buried amid solemn music and people bowed, laid flowers and mourned.