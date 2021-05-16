Two new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas, one from the US and the other from Israel. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 2.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the airport on May 12.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 30 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,660 imported cases, 1,606 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.