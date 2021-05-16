News / Metro

Leading medical experts give advice at new spine center

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:41 UTC+8, 2021-05-16       0
The Yangtze River Delta Region Neural Spine Center was established in Shanghai on Sunday, offering patients high-end and regulated diagnosis and treatment for spinal diseases.
Ti Gong

Dr Heng Dongyang from the Yangtze River Delta Region Neural Spine Center at Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital checks a patient on Sunday.

The Center has a multidisciplinary service.

Under the current health reform, which encourages experts to serve in more than one medical facility, leading medical experts in different hospitals also work at the center in Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital. This means patients needn’t visit crowded public hospitals for expert advice.

“The new center will adopt multidisciplinary service with experts from different departments to evaluate patients’ conditions and provide a whole-process service from diagnosis, treatment, surgery and rehabilitation,” said Dr Zhang Xuejun, head of the new spine center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
