News / Metro

Vaccinations begin for people older than 76

Hu Min
Yang Jian
Hu Min Yang Jian
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Over 60 seniors received their first injections in Changning District on Monday, a district which has one of the largest populations of elderly people in the city's downtown.
Hu Min
Yang Jian
Hu Min Yang Jian
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Vaccinations begin for people older than 76
Ti Gong

Cao Shengjie, 90, was one of the first Changning residents over the age of 76 to have her first injection.

The city began to vaccinate people aged 76 and over against COVID-19 from Monday.

Over 60 senior citizens over 76 received their injections in Changning District, a district with one of the largest elderly populations in the city’s downtown.

The Jiangsu Road Subdistrict served 55 seniors above 76, including several who were over 90. The community health service center opened green channels, dispatched free shuttle buses and prepared wheelchairs and medicines for the elderly.

Volunteers will accompany seniors who come alone, while doctors will offer consultation services before the injection.

The center has prepared common medicines in case anyone feels uncomfortable during the injection process. The seniors will also receive a sachet filled with traditional Chinese medicine.

Cao Shengjie, 90, was accompanied by her GP at an injection site on Yuyuan Road at 12:30pm. She was one of the first seniors to have the jab in the district.

“I will share the experience with my senior friends and ask them to receive the injection as early as possible,” Cao said.

A senior couple of 94 and 91 years old also received their injections at the site on Monday. The subdistrict opened a room for doctors to check their health before registering.

Tongren Hospital in Changning launched a COVID-19 vaccination sessions for seniors on Monday morning. Over a dozen people organized by the Xinjing Town government came to take the jab.

The township government has asked family members of older people to accompany them to the injection site. For seniors living alone, the town said it dispatches volunteers to pick up and take care of them.

Vaccinations begin for people older than 76
Ti Gong

Zhou Liangfu, 80, a neurosurgery expert at Huashan Hospital, has his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. 

At around 8am, 80-year-old Zhou Liangfu, a neurosurgery expert at Huashan Hospital, and his wife, 78, had their first injections at the hospital.

They received the inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

"I asked Dr Zhou to make reservations on hearing the news," said Yu Eyun, Zhou’s wife.

The couple said they had following the vaccination progress for some time.

After half an hour, they found via their phones that their inoculation information had been registered.

Senior homes in the city said they have informed their residents of the vaccination program.

Shanghai Yinkang Senior Care Home in Hongkou District said all its nursing workers who meet inoculation criteria have taken the vaccine and residents have been told about the vaccination program and reminded to check their own situation because certain groups are not suggested to take the jab.

Residents over 76 who are healthy and not allergic to vaccines are able to make reservations for inoculations by scanning a QR code obtained from their neighborhood or village committees.

They will receive a confirmation message after a successful reservation.

For those unable to use smartphones, reservations can be made via self-help terminals at communities by swiping ID cards or social insurance cards or with the assistance of community volunteers.

Those who have made successful reservations will receive vaccinations at designated spots at communities.

By the end of last year, Shanghai's population aged 60 and above was 5.33 million, or 36.1 percent of its permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019. Among them, 825,300 were 80 or older and 3,000 were centenarians.

Vaccinations begin for people older than 76
Ti Gong

Yu Eyun, Zhou's wife, has her COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     