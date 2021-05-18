4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first to third patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 14 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on May 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 69 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,670 imported cases, 1,615 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.