9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and the second patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 5 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Tunisia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 4.

The fifth to the eighth patients are Chinese working or studying in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 14 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,679 imported cases, 1,619 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.