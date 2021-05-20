News / Metro

French expat takes pleasure in discovering city

The 43rd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Jean-Etienne Gourgues, managing director of Pernod Ricard China.
The 43rd episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features French expat Jean-Etienne Gourgues, managing director of Pernod Ricard China.

Gourgues has been in China since 2014 and is impressed by one of Shanghai's characteristics — its ability to reinvent itself.

Living near the Shanghai Library, he runs with friends every morning.

“We run 8 kilometers within Xuhui District,” said Gourgues. “We go through a lot of lanes in order to avoid as many traffic lights as possible. It's something really beautiful, especially during this time of year.”

He also loves bicycling, and sometimes bikes and takes a ferry to Pudong New Area.

“The ferry ticket costs me 1.8 yuan (US$0.3), which is very affordable,” he said. “It’s an incredible pleasure to discover the city.”

