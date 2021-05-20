News / Metro

It's a perfect day for a perfect wedding

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Because May 20 sounds like "I love you" in Chinese, 2,242 couples chose the day to get married in Shanghai on Thursday compared with some 300-400 on a normal day. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Its a perfect day for a perfect wedding
Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese wedding at the Yuyuan Garden scenic area. 

Its a perfect day for a perfect wedding
Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese wedding ritual at the Yuyuan Garden scenic area.

A marriage peak was seen in Shanghai on Thursday as May 20 sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese, making it one of the most popular dates to say "I do."

In total, 2,242 couples tied the knot in the city, compared with the normal daily 300 to 400.

The marriage registration center in the Pudong New Area was the busiest with 401 marriage certificates issued, followed by Minhang District (211), Jinshan District (143) and Yangpu District (143), the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said. 

Its a perfect day for a perfect wedding
Ti Gong

A day of love is celebrated at the Yuyuan Garden scenic area.

Its a perfect day for a perfect wedding
Ti Gong

A sweet kiss at Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District on Thursday.

It’s a Chinese tradition to get married on an auspicious date.

A total of 2,567 couples exchanged vows at marriage registration centers across the city on May 20 last year. 

Couples also flocked to registration centers across the city on last year's Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, on August 25.

A total of 1,332 couples tied the knot that day.

On January 4, 2013, nearly 7,300 couples said “I do” because the date sounds like “forever love” in Chinese.

On another auspicious date, October 10, 2010, local authorities registered marriages of 10,150 couples, a record.

In China, 10-10-10 symbolizes perfection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     