It's a perfect day for a perfect wedding

Because May 20 sounds like "I love you" in Chinese, 2,242 couples chose the day to get married in Shanghai on Thursday compared with some 300-400 on a normal day.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A marriage peak was seen in Shanghai on Thursday as May 20 sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese, making it one of the most popular dates to say "I do."

In total, 2,242 couples tied the knot in the city, compared with the normal daily 300 to 400.

The marriage registration center in the Pudong New Area was the busiest with 401 marriage certificates issued, followed by Minhang District (211), Jinshan District (143) and Yangpu District (143), the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It’s a Chinese tradition to get married on an auspicious date.

A total of 2,567 couples exchanged vows at marriage registration centers across the city on May 20 last year.

Couples also flocked to registration centers across the city on last year's Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, on August 25.

A total of 1,332 couples tied the knot that day.

On January 4, 2013, nearly 7,300 couples said “I do” because the date sounds like “forever love” in Chinese.

On another auspicious date, October 10, 2010, local authorities registered marriages of 10,150 couples, a record.

In China, 10-10-10 symbolizes perfection.