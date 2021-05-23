News / Metro

Children learn about medicine as part of science festival

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Thirty families from Tianlin Subdistrict have visited the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and had an immersive experience using ultrasound equipment.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0

Thirty families from Tianlin Subdistrict have visited the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and had an immersive experience using ultrasound equipment on Sunday as part of the weeklong Shanghai Science Festival.

The hospital is the birth place of China's ultrasound diagnosis.

Experts from the hospital explained the medical history of ultrasound diagnosis to parents and children and took them to visit laboratories. The children were allowed to "check" their parents by using ultrasound equipment.

Dr Hu Bing, the leading expert at the hospital's ultrasound medicine department, said ultrasound diagnosis was introduced to clinical practice in 1958, and has become an important part of medical imaging science.

Vice president Zheng Yuanyi showed the latest portable ultrasound machine to visitors.

"Thanks to intelligent long-distance diagnosis and 5G technology, remote ultrasound diagnosis has been used in grassroots facilities for the convenience of patients," he said.

Parents said they are very grateful for the activity as their children got close to medicine and science.

Children learn about medicine as part of science festival
Ti Gong

Children use ultrasound equipment to check on each other.

Children learn about medicine as part of science festival
Ti Gong

Children learn about medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     