Children learn about medicine as part of science festival

Thirty families from Tianlin Subdistrict have visited the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and had an immersive experience using ultrasound equipment on Sunday as part of the weeklong Shanghai Science Festival.

The hospital is the birth place of China's ultrasound diagnosis.

Experts from the hospital explained the medical history of ultrasound diagnosis to parents and children and took them to visit laboratories. The children were allowed to "check" their parents by using ultrasound equipment.

Dr Hu Bing, the leading expert at the hospital's ultrasound medicine department, said ultrasound diagnosis was introduced to clinical practice in 1958, and has become an important part of medical imaging science.

Vice president Zheng Yuanyi showed the latest portable ultrasound machine to visitors.

"Thanks to intelligent long-distance diagnosis and 5G technology, remote ultrasound diagnosis has been used in grassroots facilities for the convenience of patients," he said.

Parents said they are very grateful for the activity as their children got close to medicine and science.

Ti Gong