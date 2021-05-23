The Taiwan Garden and Pavilion opened to the public on Saturday at the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island, showcasing the biodiversity and landscape of Taiwan.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Taiwan Garden and Pavilion opened to the public on Saturday at the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island, showcasing the biodiversity and landscape of Taiwan.

The outdoor garden and the pavilion inside the Fuxing Pavilion, or Rejuvenation Pavilion, the indoor exhibition venue for provinces and regions in China, are set up in the theme of "Flowers Blooming across the Strait with One Heart and One Dream" by the association of Taiwan-invested enterprises in Shanghai.

The garden covers about 2,000 square meters with dozens of flowers unique to Taiwan, such as phalaenopsis, dendrobium and iris.

There are two bamboo butterflies at the entrance, as Taiwan is known for its rich varieties of butterflies.

The installation was created based on the pearl butterfly, a species unique to Taiwan. The bamboo was from Anji of Zhejiang Province, and weaved into the beautiful creatures by craftsmen from Chengdu.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

There is miniature tower made of flowers, in the shape of the Taipei 101 Building, a landmark in the city of Taipei.

The garden also features a mini rainforest where visitors can walk amid tall banyan trees and short ferns, and appreciate various varieties of orchids.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Taiwan Pavilion occupies an area of 300 square meters at the entrance of the Fuxing Pavilion. It's arranged as a dream land of butterflies, featuring Taiwan plants and interactive installations.

Thanks to 3D video technologies, it has an area where visitors can see beautiful images of flowers. When walking or touching the wall, "flowers" will bloom following people's footsteps and palms.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

At the exit of the pavilion, visitors can fly digital sky lanterns decorated with flower patterns, a tradition for Taiwanese to pray for blessing from heaven.

Chang Chien-chen, president of the association of Taiwan-invested enterprises in Shanghai, said the Taiwan garden and pavilion represent the integrated development across the Taiwan Strait and the Chinese Dream shared by people on the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

"I expect it to be a popular destination for visitors to the flower expo," she said.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Lee Cheng-hung, president of the Association of Taiwan-Invested Enterprises on the Mainland, said the flower industry in China will develop fast as the country is actively building "a beautiful China."

"I hope Taiwan enterprises can take the expo as an opportunity to show off their advantages in breeding, seedling, cultivation, greenhouse environment control, logistics and marketing to promote cooperation with enterprises on the mainland and achieve win-win development," he said.