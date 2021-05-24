Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
The home for penguins at the Shanghai Zoo has been renovated to create a more comfortable environment for the animals.
Spraying devices and greenery have been added to the living area for jackass penguins, which are indigenous to South Africa, providing a cool environment to combat rising temperatures, the Shanghai Zoo said today.Mats to protect the penguins and a slide for summertime fun have also been installed.
New resting frames will be installed in the giant panda living area, and additional greenery is planned.