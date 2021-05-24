News / Metro

Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
New additions to the zoo's penguin area include spraying devices, greenery, protective mats and a slide.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong

A new slide for summertime fun.

Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong
Cobblestones have been added to the penguin area.

The home for penguins at the Shanghai Zoo has been renovated to create a more comfortable environment for the animals.

Spraying devices and greenery have been added to the living area for jackass penguins, which are indigenous to South Africa, providing a cool environment to combat rising temperatures, the Shanghai Zoo said today. 

Mats to protect the penguins and a slide for summertime fun have also been installed. 

New resting frames will be installed in the giant panda living area, and additional greenery is planned. 

Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
New spray machines to cool off penguins on hot days.
Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong

A new home for penguins.

Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong

Two giant pandas at the zoo will have a new home. 

Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong
Penguins enjoying themselves on a sunny day.
Shanghai Zoo making life more comfortable and fun for penguins
Ti Gong
The zoo's jackass penguins are indigenous to South Africa.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     