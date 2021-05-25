3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from UK, France and Nigeria. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 11.

The second patient, a Chinese traveling in France, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 46 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,701 imported cases, 1,636 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.