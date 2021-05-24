Months of fun and bargains for shoppers in Jiading

The 2021 Jiading Shopping Festival has been unveiled at Nanxiang Incity shopping mall. This year's festival runs for three months through the second quarter.

The 2021 Jiading Shopping Festival has been unveiled at Nanxiang Incity shopping mall. This year's festival runs for three months through the second quarter and includes May Day, Youth Day, Mother's Day, Children's Day, the Dragon Boat Festival and Father's Day.

More than 150 activities will be held by commercial enterprises, e-commerce platforms and producers to mobilize the city with the participation of every person with daily activities and promotions every week.

To promote upgraded consumption and allow more consumers to experience the convenience and advantages of digital yuan, 12 commercial complexes and more than 600 enterprises are supporting digital yuan payment.

Six banks are joining with these enterprises to launch preferential policies for digital yuan consumption.

Jiading, together with 20 enterprises in neighboring Kunshan and Taicang, has promised a comfortable and safe shopping environment.

The Hongqiao International Digital Store Livestreaming Base which opened in Nanxiang will launch nearly 10,000 kinds of products during the festival.

Nanxiang is making every effort to seize the opportunities of the digital economy and build an ecosystem for the accelerated development of brand store livestreaming e-commerce.

The base is relying on well-known Internet companies to create a shopping mall, using cloud computing technology in the district.

The livestreaming base will organize 20 "flash shopping" activities with 45-percent discounts during the festival.

A boutique museum, which is part of the base, will host 17 luxury exhibitions, including bags, accessories, furniture, clothing and cosmetic products.