News / Metro

Delighted villagers get keys to new homes

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
A total of 187 households received the keys of their new houses at Lianyi Village of Huating Townafter intensive works of relocation, construction and comprehensive facelift.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0

A total of 187 households received the keys of their new houses at Lianyi Village of Huating Town last month after intensive works of relocation, construction and comprehensive facelift for more than three years.

It marks the completion of the first phase of the relocation project of the village. The construction of the second phase project was kicked off on the same day.

"Finally we moved back to the village and into a new house after more than 1,400 days and nights!" villager Gao Jianhong said. "We will treasure the chance and take good care of the facilities and neighbors so that we can make the place a new home to settle down."

Local authorities joined hands with Shanghai Land Group to develop the project. The first phase of the project covers an area of 106 mu, or 70,700 square meters, and the second phase of the project will cover another 99 mu, providing housing for 194 households.

Delighted villagers get keys to new homes
Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

Villagers have moved back to new homes. 

Shanghai Land Group will take the project as a pilot to focus on enhancing the vitality of collective economic development and industrial revitalization and jointly explore a new model of rural revitalization through government-enterprise cooperation and market-oriented operation, according to Guan Taoping, chairman of the group.

The new model of rural revitalization is part of the reform of rural homestead system to boost the rural economy and raise the living standard of local farmers.

The relocation and collective living mode of Lianyi Village will be the trial of a new model of social governance.

A list of brand new public service facilities will be set up in the east of the living area of the phase one project, including cultural station, indoor gym, department stores, covering an area of around 4,000 square meters.

The former residences of the village were set up in 1970's and 1980's, and the conditions of the residences turned to be dilapidated and inconvenient for the residents.

The roads, lightings, sewage systems in the village have been updated, and new landscapes have been set up to make the environment more livable.

In the next stage, Lianyi Village will also add new facilities in video surveillance coverage, information infrastructure construction and IoT sensor system, according to Gu Haifeng, deputy Party Secretary of Huating Town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Taoping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     