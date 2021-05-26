6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese coming from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 17.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 19.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Burkina Faso who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 23.

The sixth patient, from Taiwan, arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 55 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,707 imported cases, 1,640 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

One suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.