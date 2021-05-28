Live: Future Science Forum Neural Mechanism of Cognition

The human brain, composed of hundreds of billions of neuronal cells, is one of the most complex biological systems in nature. Exploring the neural circuitry underlying brain function is essential for the pathogenesis of diseases, and the development of new diagnostic methods and treatments for neurological diseases. At the same time, the intersection of brain science and information technology can develop artificial intelligence technology with autonomous learning capabilities and meet the demands for applications in information intelligence.

China's "Brain Project" has also been officially launched recently. This project focuses on exploring the neural basis of human cognition, with an emphasis on research focusing on major brain diseases and brain-inspired intelligence to promote applications for clinical, artificial intelligence, and computing technology.

Accordingly, this forum will highlight the progress of cognitive neural network structure and function research, discuss new technologies to advance this research, and highlight its application on brain diseases and brain-inspired intelligent technologies. This forum will integrate research from basic neuroscience and related technological innovations. It will also promote the development of new strategies and technologies to further our understanding of the brain.



