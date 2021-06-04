Macau casting a line for Shanghai tourists

China's Macau Special Administrative Region revealed its tourism splendor in the city today, with new touristt routes released as part of the ongoing Macau Week in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

China's Macau Special Administrative Region revealed its tourism splendor in Shanghai today, with new tourist routes released as part of the ongoing Macau Week.

Shanghai is an important source of tourists for Macau, ranking third among all mainland cities, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office.

The event aims to promote exchanges and cooperation in areas such as tourism, culture, economy and trade between Shanghai and Macau, and an increasing number of new tourist products and services will be launched to attract more tourists between the two cities.

New customized routes designed for small tour groups were released today. Among them, a helicopter tour will take tourists to landmark attractions in Macau, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Macau Tower above the sky, while another route will enable people to experience the tranquil charm of ancient architecture in local villages.

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute promoted Macau's appeal in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) industry in Shanghai via business consultations.

Macau Week is taking place in Huangpu District, featuring an introduction of tourist and cultural resources as well as Macau specialties and lucky draws and coupons to attract local tourists.

It runs through June 7.