News / Metro

Macau casting a line for Shanghai tourists

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
China's Macau Special Administrative Region revealed its tourism splendor in the city today, with new touristt routes released as part of the ongoing Macau Week in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
Macau casting a line for Shanghai tourists
Ti Gong

Business consultations in the MICE industry during the event

China's Macau Special Administrative Region revealed its tourism splendor in Shanghai today, with new tourist routes released as part of the ongoing Macau Week. 

Shanghai is an important source of tourists for Macau, ranking third among all mainland cities, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office. 

The event aims to promote exchanges and cooperation in areas such as tourism, culture, economy and trade between Shanghai and Macau, and an increasing number of new tourist products and services will be launched to attract more tourists between the two cities.

New customized routes designed for small tour groups were released today. Among them, a helicopter tour will take tourists to landmark attractions in Macau, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Macau Tower above the sky, while another route will enable people to experience the tranquil charm of ancient architecture in local villages. 

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute promoted Macau's appeal in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) industry in Shanghai via business consultations. 

Macau Week is taking place in Huangpu District, featuring an introduction of tourist and cultural resources as well as Macau specialties and lucky draws and coupons to attract local tourists.

It runs through June 7. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     