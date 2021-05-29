Soong Ching Ling Research Digital Center established

A database about Soong Ching Ling, Honorary President of the Republic of China, was launched on Friday to mark the 40th anniversary of her death.

A database about Soong Ching Ling, Honorary President of the People's Republic of China, was launched on Friday to mark the 40th anniversary of her death.

The Soong Ching Ling Research Digital Center (http://www.sclrd.net.cn), set up by the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Research Institute, Shanghai Library and Shanghai Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching Ling Cultural Relic Management Committee, includes writings, letters, inscriptions, archives, newspapers, reminiscences, research papers, photos, audios and videos related to Soong.

It has 11,442 pieces of research about Soong, and is expected to provide support for people working in related areas.

The three parties will integrate their resources and collect more documents from home and abroad to enlarge the database. The center will also organize research projects offline and publish related achievements online to keep promoting research on Soong and enlarging the database.