Xuhui specialties to become city souvenirs

Xuhui District launched a promotional event for its specialty products on Monday, including some destined to become authorized Shanghai souvenirs for 2021.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Xuhui District launched a promotion for its specialty products on Monday, including some that will be chosen as authorized Shanghai souvenirs this year.

In a souvenirs design competition, seven Xuhui companies were selected during an initial assessment by experts and public votes.

Time-honored brands and cultural venues based in the downtown district, including Lao Feng Xiang Jewelry, Qiaojiashan Restaurant and Huang Daopo Museum, unveiled their latest cultural products at the event in Xujiahui.

They set up stalls at the T20 complex, redeveloped from the former three-star Xiya Hotel built in 1995. Livestream hosts are showing products to online audiences as part of the ongoing Quality Life Live Week and Double Five Shopping Festival.

The museum of Huang Daopo (1245-1330), who pioneered cotton cultivation and weaving techniques, released two gift boxes featuring a cartoon figure of Huang, a flash disk in the shape of a wooden shuttle and a notebook along with a cotton brooch and scarves.

The vegetarian food company at Longhua Temple, which dates back to the Three Kingdoms (220-280), is promoting its traditional bean paste cake.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Shanghai Silk Group Co released a magnolia cloud-shoulder cape, inspired by China's traditional costumes, a tea bag and brocade sachet incorporating Kesi (Chinese silk tapestry), also known as "carved silk," a listed world heritage skill.

Lao Feng Xiang unveiled a fragrant sachet for cars themed on the China Flower Expo. The sachet made with gold sheets was developed with Leiyunshang, a traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy in Shanghai that dates back 350 years.

Shanghai dim sum brand Qiaojiashan released a coffee bag, cups and experience cards for its popular café.

The brand, dating back to 1909, opened the Qiao Coffee store on Huaihai Road M. in 2019. Customers can order a standard selection of coffee as well as traditional Shanghai dim sum.

The winning products will compete on behalf of Shanghai with other specialties from the Yangtze River Delta region at a larger competition later this year.

Last year, the 30 souvenirs chosen as Shanghai's specialty products included sachets, xuehuagao (skincare cream), bookmarks, brooches, old-fashioned copper bed warmers and a tea gift box with Shanghai features. They were selected from 258 products by 140 companies.