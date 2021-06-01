News / Metro

Latest medical device projects seek cooperation

High-end Medical Device Innovation event features achievements made by enterprises, clinicians and researchers seeking support in R&D, technology transfer and finance.
Enterprises and researchers released 200 projects in medical device development to seek partners at the High-end Medical Device Innovation event at the Shanghai Exhibition Center on Tuesday.

The event, organized by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, is session in the the Global Tech-Matching Fair, part of the annual Pujiang Innovation Forum which opened on Monday. 

It features the technology and innovation achievements made by enterprises, clinicians and researchers and seeks cooperation in research and development, technology transfer and finance.

One of the devices on display was a bracelet developed by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to collect a wearer's pulse data to assess their health and risk of cardiovascular disease.

The team is seeking cooperation with hospitals and potential e-commerce partners.

Shanghai Foremost Medical Technology Co presented a digital intelligent pathology management platform featuring digital and AI-assisted technology to address the problem of China's shortage of pathologists.

"Empowered by AI, it can greatly improve the work efficiency of pathologists and reduce the rate of misdiagnosis," said the company's Lu Changqing. 

The company has developed models for application of the platform in gastroscopic pathology, thyroid cancer and prostatic cancer, and is seeking partners for future development. 

Intelligent software rehabilitation robot technology to improve the recovery of stroke patients with physical disabilities was also on show.

The project has already developed rehabilitation gloves and will complete the development of upper and lower limb robots between this year and 2023, according to developer Shanghai Xirun Medical Technology Co.

It is seeking opportunities in clinical application, financial support and marketing partners.

﻿
Top
     