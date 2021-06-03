News / Metro

Business travelers seduced by 'fake females'

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
Shanghai police make arrests in a case where a gang allegedly used fake female accounts and seductive photos to cheat money out of male users of a mobile app.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

Shanghai police have cracked down a gang alleged to have used fake female accounts and seductive photos to cheat men on a mobile app.

Ten suspects have been held, including three ringleaders who have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The app named Qu Zhu, literally "fun stay," has over 400,000 registered users, mainly male business travelers, who paid some 650,000 yuan (US$101,725) to chat with "women." 

The suspects are said to have created more than 10,000 fake female accounts with pictures downloaded from the Internet.

Police said two suspects surnamed Zou and Chen in Nanjing in Jiangsu Province had been operating the app since August 2018.

It claimed to be designed for business travelers wanting to socialize during their trips, police said.

Two days after media reports in April that the app was suspected of involvement in prostitution, the number of registrations increased by 104,000, and the amount of money paid to it exceeded 280,000 yuan, according to police.

If users wanted to comment or chat with the fake "female users," they needed to buy virtual coins or upgrade their accounts.

Users could buy "Dong Coin," the virtual currency that can be used on the platform, for one yuan for one Dong Coin. VIP memberships ranged from seven days to a year.

A VIP membership cost 698 yuan a year and private chat 10 yuan each time.

Despite the arrests, an online community related to the app on the Baidu Tieba platform, named Qu Zhu Ba, which is full of seductive female photos and videos, is still in operation. 

Shanghai police have dissuaded thousands of potential victims and 100,000 reminder messages have been sent to residents so far in this year. More than 2,500 fraud cases have been tracked down by last week in Shanghai, according to police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     