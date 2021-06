A music festival running at Bund Finance Center through June 27 is presenting a series of interactive events, including outdoor concerts, a singing competition and themed bazaar.

Elements of fashion, arts and food are also blended into the festival, while various styles of music, including rock-and-roll and hip-hop, are showcased.

Young singers Zhang Xingte, He Zhenyu and Huang Kun will perform their new songs and interact with fans.