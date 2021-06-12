8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 31.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 7.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Djibouti who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

The eighth patient is a studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 176 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,778 imported cases, 1,708 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

Ten imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.