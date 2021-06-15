5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are four Chinese and one Russian. Meanwhile, two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Russia, and the second patient, a Russian, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 11.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the local airport on June 11 via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the UK who arrived at the local airport on June 11 via Finland.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 121 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,794 imported cases, 1,718 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.