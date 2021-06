Customs authorities investigating after liquor far in excess of the permitted amount was found in the luggage of passenger arriving at Pudong on an overseas flight.

Customs authorities at Shanghai Pudong International Airport seized 82 undeclared bottles of Moutai recently. They were found in the luggage of a passenger arriving from overseas.

Each bottle contained 375 milliliters of liquor.

The maximum permitted amount of spirits with alcohol content of over 12 percent is two bottles, each under 1.5 liters.

