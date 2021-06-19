News / Metro

Shanghai International Film Festival awards announced

Chinese film "Manchurian Tiger" was honored as the best feature film at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival awards ceremony on Saturday.
The film, directed by Geng Jun, is centered on a man from northeast China on the run from debt collectors who sets out to avenge a dog and, along the way, gets his family and friends caught up in his troubles.

With symbolic comedy elements, the film depicts the changes in ordinary people's lives and their aspirations for the future.

Shanghai International Film Festival awards announced
Ti Gong

Geng Jun (center), director of "Manchurian Tiger," raises the Golden Goblet Award trophy for Best Feature Film at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Iranian director Abolfazl Jalili won the Best Director award for "The Contrary Route," a film about a teen boy's filmmaking dream. The film's actor Pouyan Shekari also garnered the Best Actor award.

Through a video, Jalili extended his gratitude to the film fest.

"The distance is not a problem for us to communicate," Jalili said. "I hope that one day I can cooperate with Chinese filmmakers on a new production that explores humanity."

Polish actress Marzena Gajewska received the Best Actress for her impressive role in "Amateurs." She said that through movies, she got to know a lot of new friends.

Malaysian film, "Barbarian Invasion," earned the Jury Grand Prix.

"The Conscience," a Russian film about a secret agent's prison escape, was honored with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award.

The film's cinematographer Vyacheslav Tuyrin received the Best Photography award and its director and scriptwriter Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov won the Best Screenplay award.

The Best Documentary Film award went to "Sisyphus," a Mexican production that focuses its lens on an unofficial rehabilitation center.

"Even Mice Belong In Heaven," a co-production of the Czech Republic, France and Poland, received the award for the best animation film.

In the short film category, Chinese production "Double Helix" took the best live-action short film award, while French production "Mild Madness, Lasting Lunacy" was named the best animated short film.

Dozens of movies from home and abroad were nominated for this year's Golden Goblet Awards in the feature film, documentary, animation and short film categories.

The festival will close on Sunday with a public screening of the award-winning movies.

