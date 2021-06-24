A boost to monthly minimum subsistence allowance

The monthly minimum subsistence allowance per person will be raised next month to 1,330 yuan (US$205) from the current 1,240 yuan, an increase of 7.26 percent.

The city will lift its minimum subsistence allowance standard next month to improve the livelihoods of the needy, local civil affairs authorities announced today.

The monthly minimum subsistence allowance per person will be raised to 1,330 yuan (US$205) from the current 1,240 yuan, an increase of 7.26 percent, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The monthly minimum subsistence allowance for minors in families with financial difficulties will increase from 1,615 yuan to 1,730 yuan per person.

The subsidy increase will also cover the unemployed and disabled, according to the bureau.