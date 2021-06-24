Minimum hourly and monthly wage in city set to increase

The minimum monthly wage for full-time employees in the city will increase to 2,590 yuan next month, and the minimum hourly wage will be lifted to 23 yuan.

The minimum monthly wage for full-time employees in the city will be raised to 2,590 yuan (US$399) beginning next month, an increase of 110 yuan, and the minimum hourly wage will be lifted to 23 yuan from 22.

The minimum wage does not include premiums employees have to contribute for insurance and the provident fund, or subsidies like food, commuting, housing, overtime and working in special conditions, according to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The wage structure is adjusted based on various factors, such as living expenses, the consumer price index, economic development, labor costs and the average salary level in the city, the bureau said.