﻿
News / Metro

Minimum hourly and monthly wage in city set to increase

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
The minimum monthly wage for full-time employees in the city will increase to 2,590 yuan next month, and the minimum hourly wage will be lifted to 23 yuan.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0

The minimum monthly wage for full-time employees in the city will be raised to 2,590 yuan (US$399) beginning next month, an increase of 110 yuan, and the minimum hourly wage will be lifted to 23 yuan from 22. 

The minimum wage does not include premiums employees have to contribute for insurance and the provident fund, or subsidies like food, commuting, housing, overtime and working in special conditions, according to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. 

The wage structure is adjusted based on various factors, such as living expenses, the consumer price index, economic development, labor costs and the average salary level in the city, the bureau said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     