Artificial intelligence bringing education into digital age

  22:25 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
East China Normal University signed agreements with Microsoft and Lenovo yesterday during the ongoing WAIC to empower education with artificial intelligence.
East China Normal University signed agreements with Microsoft and Lenovo today during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference to empower education with artificial intelligence.

The agreements were signed at an education-themed forum during the event, which focused on how AI can empower the digital transformation of education.

The cooperation between the university and Microsoft Research Asia aims to advance research capabilities and conduct leading-edge research in academia and industry, as well as cultivate and attract high-end talent from across the world.

According to Microsoft Research Asia, the two parties have developed an intelligent Chinese writing assistance system previously, with which students can have their writings assessed and analyzed to improve writing skills.

In the future, Microsoft and East China Normal University will collaborate in research related to education and AI, such as development of adaptive learning systems for Chinese and mathematics.

During the forum, the university also launched an intelligent education technology industrial park together with the government of Putuo District. The plaque of the Shanghai Intelligent Education Technology Industrial Park was also unveiled.

The industrial park will develop based primarily on the National Science and Technology Park of East China Normal, and expand into the nearby Changfeng business area and the planned Jinsha Island Science City in Putuo.

The two parties aim to build the park into a highland for intelligent education to facilitate the development of other core industries, such as AI, biomedicine and integrated circuits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
