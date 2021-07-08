﻿
News / Metro

Forum aims to empower women in artificial intelligence

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
A forum where renowned entrepreneurs, scientists and scholars shared their views about women's role in the development of AI was held yesterday at the WAIC.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Forum aims to empower women in artificial intelligence
Ti Gong

The AI Women Elites Forum opens on Thursday

A forum where renowned entrepreneurs, scientists and scholars shared their views about women's role in the development of AI was held yesterday at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Under the theme "Bolster Her Power in Digital Transformation," the AI Women Elites Forum focused on topics such as gender equity in the workplace and women's career transitions in the digital era.

Ian Shih, president of Rockwell Automation China, said there are many talented women in the workplace, but they are often neglected. He thinks company executives should provide more support for female employees.

He also mentioned the irreplaceable advantages in women's leadership, such as more empathy. Figures show that when women make up less than 20 percent of a company's leadership, the average innovation-related revenue will not exceed 15 percent of the total, but when women make up more than 20 percent of decision makers in a company, average innovation-related revenue may exceed 25 percent.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Yangtze River Delta Women's Science and Technology Innovation Ventures Competition was launched as a platform to integrate female innovation forces in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     