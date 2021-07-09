3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Seychelles who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 25.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on July 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,866 imported cases, 1,802 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.