AIDS network established to manage virus in Yangtze River Delta

Focus will be on better HIV checking strategies, and enhancing comprehensive AIDS intervention.

A Yangtze River Delta region AIDS prevention and control network has been established to enhance cooperation and communication on management of the virus, Shanghai Health Commission said at a summit on AIDS prevention and control.

Health authorities in the region will further improve AIDS prevention and control through resource sharing, policy and planning cooperation, better HIV checking strategies, and comprehensive AIDS intervention.

They will also study how to encourage social organizations' involvement in AIDS campaigns and infection prevention for high-risk populations after virus exposure, officials said.