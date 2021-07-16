6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas, including Guinea, the Netherlands, Spain and Thailand.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 6.

The second patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 7.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on July 13.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on July 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 13.

The sixth patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 14.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 131 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,892 imported cases, 1,821 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.