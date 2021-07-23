﻿
News / Metro

Potential safety hazards cleared up in advance of typhoon

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Yu Linxiu
  11:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
Ti Gong

Workers dismantle a signboard on Qingrong Road in the Pudong New Area in advance of approaching Typhoon In-Fa.

Ti Gong

An urban management and law enforcement official in Chongming District inspects scaffolding on Thursday.

Ti Gong

An official in Gucun Town of Baoshan District checks a construction site. 

The city's urban management and law enforcement officials have stepped up inspections to eliminate safety hazards in advance of approaching Typhoon In-Fa.

An advertising signboard on Qingrong Road in the Pudong New Area was dismantled on Thursday as a potential safety hazard after an inspection by officials of Heqing urban management and law enforcement team.

The Shuyuan urban management and law enforcement team's inspectors in the Pudong New Area have ordered some catering businesses to tighten oil fume purification facilities which had become loose.

Urban management officials in Chongming District have set up emergency teams to be on standby for 24 hours.

Inspections around the city have generally covered outdoor advertising such as billboards and lighting fixtures along streets, as well as construction sites. Illegally built facilities have been dismantled to forestall security incidents.

In Yangpu District, urban management and law enforcement officials cleared up a potential safety hazard posed by a broken glass window in a residential complex.

Ti Gong

A worker dismantles a signboard on Qingrong Road in the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong

Inspectors in Pudong eliminate potential safety hazards.

Ti Gong

Urban management and law enforcement officials in Yangpu District inspect a highrise building. 

Ti Gong

Officials in the Pudong New Area make inspection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
