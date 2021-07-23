﻿
In-Fa shutting down local tourist attractions and parks

  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
A number of tourist attractions and parks in Shanghai will close beginning on Saturday for safety concerns related to Typhoon In-Fa.

Twenty-one scenic spots on Chongming Island, including Dongping National Forest Park, Dongtan Wetland Park and Changxing Island Countryside Park, will close.

The Fengjing Ancient Town scenic area, Jinshan City Beach, Langxia Ecological Park, Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Donglin Temple scenic area in Jinshan District, Bihaijinsha Wharf scenic area in Fengxian District and Shanghai Flower Port in the Pudong New Area will also shut down.

The Jinjiang Amusement Park and Zhaojialou Ancient Town scenic area in Minhang District, Shanghai Oriental Green Land, Jinze Ancient Town, and Qingxi Countryside Park in Qingpu District, Pathe Villa and Tou-Se-We Museum in Xuhui District, and Jiabei Countryside Park in Jiading District have also joined in the closure list. 

Century Park in the Pudong New Area will halt all amusement facilities and activities between Saturday and Monday.

The BFC Weekend Market will not open over the weekend as well.

Reopenings depend on weather conditions, their operators said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
