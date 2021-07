All high-speed train operations to Shanghai will be suspended from 7pm due to Typhoon In-Fa.

From 1:30pm, train services from Beijing South Railway Station to Shanghai's railway stations had already stopped.

A full refund of tickets is offered.

Rail authorities are closely following the development of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements depending on weather conditions, the group said.