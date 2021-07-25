High-speed train departures from city on hold

All high-speed trains depatures from Shanghai railway stations between 7pm on Sunday and 12pm on Monday will be suspended due to Typhoon In-Fa.

All high-speed trains departures from Shanghai railway stations between 7pm on Sunday and 12pm on Monday will be suspended due to Typhoon In-Fa, as China Railway Shanghai Group upgrades safety measures.

Earlier, the group announced all high-speed train operations from other stations to Shanghai will be suspended from 7pm.

A full refund of tickets is offered, the group said.

Rail authorities are closely following the development of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements depending on weather conditions, the group said.