1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Brazilian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 12.

The patient been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,921 imported cases, 1,860 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.