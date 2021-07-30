News / Metro

Livestreaming website busted for defrauding lovesick men

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Over 2,000 men were 'seduced' by online live-show hosts before realizing it was all a hoax.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Livestreaming website busted for defrauding lovesick men
Ti Gong

One of the online hosts caught in the livestreaming case.

A total of 173 people have been arrested for running a streaming website that allegedly defrauded men in love, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The suspects hooked up on the Internet with men, lured them into feeling they were in love with attractive women, and then made them spend big on the streaming website for which the women worked.

Police in Yangpu District started their investigation into the fraud in April this year after they received clues.

The victims didn't realize they had been defrauded until they spent all they had and were blacklisted by their imaginary girlfriends, police said.

Most of the time they spent on the website they were chatting not with the women, but with other fraudsters, police added.

It took only six to seven days for the suspects to hook a victim and finally dump him, police said. More than 2,000 victims have been identified from different parts of the country.

Among the suspects caught, 25 were women who showed up in the livestreaming shows.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     