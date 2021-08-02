News / Metro

Many city hospitals tighten entry rules, discourage visits

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Yuting Zhu Shenshen
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Pressure by public venues for visitors to disclose travel history causes national system to crash.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Yuting Zhu Shenshen
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Many city hospitals tighten entry rules, discourage visits
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

People queue and prepare their health QR code before entering Shanghai Changzheng Hospital on Monday.

Many hospitals in the city have tightened their entry and visit control measures due to new spikes in sporadic COVID-19 infections experienced around China since last week.

The national travel history tracking code system crashed on Monday morning as many public venues, including hospitals, requested people's travel details before allowing entry. 

Huashan Hospital and Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital require people visiting patients to provide a negative nucleic acid test report made within seven days, a health QR code and their travel history.

Also, patients and their family need to show their health QR code and travel history to get a temperature check before they can enter the hospitals.

Tongji Hospital said people who have returned from high- or medium-risk regions within 14 days with a temperature over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be sent directly to a fever clinic to do a nucleic acid test. 

Patients will not be allowed to leave the fever clinic unless they receive a negative test result.

People who have a history of travel to high- or medium-risk regions are advised to immediately report to the hospital's previewing staff.

Also, people wanting to enter Shanghai General Hospital and Shanghai Changzheng Hospital should scan a QR code to do an epidemiological survey and show the result, plus their health QR code, to staff.

Hospitals are encouraging residents to show their care for patients by making voice calls and video calls instead of physical visits to reduce the chances of infection.

Also, people are being advised to try to avoid visiting highly-populated areas or seeking medical advice through Internet medical service. If they need to visit a hospital, people should wear masks at all time, keep social distance and wash their hands frequently.

The source of this round of infection is the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, said experts.

It started in Nanjing, capital of neighboring Jiangsu Province, when nine airport cleaners at Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during a routine testing on July 20.

The city, with a population of more than 9.3 million, had reported a total of 215 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Monday, according to the local disease prevention and control center.

So far, no local cases, asymptomatic infection cases or suspected cases have been reported in Shanghai, the local health commission said Monday morning.

Many city hospitals tighten entry rules, discourage visits
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

People wear masks outside the Huashan Hospital.

National travel history tracking code system crashed

A national travel history tracking code system, which is used for people to enter public sites during the epidemic, crashed in the morning on Monday.

In Shanghai, people found them difficult to access to the interface of so-called Itinerary Card, which is required for entering hospitals, shopping centers and some office buildings.

Normally, people can access to the system, authorized by the State Cabinet, and get a green signal for entry, by Internet browser WeChat or a mobile application.

But they failed in the morning, finding the system crashed.

"Recently, the number of itinerary card queries has increased sharply, bringing increasing pressure on system. We are making every effort to optimize it to ensure stable operation," the operator said in its official WeChat account.

Instead, users can still use the system with short message. If people have a Chinese mobile number, they can use the services by sending a message CXMYD to their operators. Numbers include China Mobile's 10086, China Unicom's 10010 and China Telecom's 10001.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     