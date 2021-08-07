9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are seven Chinese returning from the US, Brazil, Botswana and Surinam and a Japanese and a Turkish.

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Botswana who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The seventh and the eighth patients are Chinese working in Surinam who arrived at the local airport on August 4 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Turkish who arrived at the local airport on August 4.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 165 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,974 imported cases, 1,896 have been discharged upon recovery and 78 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.